    Obasanjo endorses Peter Obi for 2023 presidency

    Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has officially endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as his candidate for the 2023 election.

    Chief Olusegun Obasanjo
    Obasanjo said this in his New Year message made available to newsmen on Sunday.

    According to Obasanjo, Obi has the edge over every other candidate in the race, saying he has people to call him to order when there is the need for that.

    More to come…

