    Obi beats Atiku, gets over 4,000 votes in Adamawa ward

    The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has defeated his Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, counterpart, Atiku Abubakar at Muchalla Ward, Mubi North Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

    The PDP candidate is from Adamawa State and his party controls the state.

    According to results released from the collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Obi polled a total of 4,524 votes, while Atiku followed with 1,864; Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 340 votes, while Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) trailed with 31 votes.

    Below is the result:

    APC 340
    LP 4524
    NNPP 31
    PDP 1864

    Total voters registered 16350
    Total voters accredited 7020
    Total voters cast 6995
    Total valid 6826
    Total rejected 169

