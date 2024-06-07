Obidient Movement Bigger Than Labour Party, Says Tanko Yunusa

The chief spokesman of the Obi-Datti organization, Tanko Yunusa, has declared that the Obidient Movement is larger than the Labour Party.

Yunusa made this declaration during an interview on Channels Television on Friday, which was monitored by the media.

“It’s bigger than the Labour Party. It is so because it is a movement of its own that has a life of its own. What they are interested in is good governance,” Yunusa stated.

He emphasized that the movement’s focus on good governance allows it to challenge any wrongdoing, even within the Labour Party or by Peter Obi himself. “Even His Excellency, Peter Obi, if he does something that is not aligned with good governance, we would challenge it.”

Yunusa further explained that the Obidient Movement is committed to the principles of good governance that Peter Obi advocates.

“They are loyal to the messages that connect to good governance, and Peter Obi is championing that particular good governance,” he added.

This declaration follows a recent controversy within the Labour Party, which led to the renaming of the party’s Directorate of Obidient Affairs.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, announced that the directorate has been renamed the Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration.

“Following the controversies arising from the creation of the Directorate of Obidient Affairs, the directorate is hereby renamed the Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration,” Ifoh said on Thursday.

The inauguration is scheduled for Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the party’s National Secretariat in Utako, Abuja.

In response to the controversy, Peter Obi stated on his social media page that the Obidient Movement transcends the Labour Party and cuts across various societal divides.

“The Obidient Movement is a diverse and inclusive collective that transcends traditional political, religious, and ethnic affiliations. It is not domiciled within any particular party or headquartered in any particular part of the country,” Obi wrote.