OceanGate Was Warned Of An Impending Disaster – James Cameron

Popular Hollywood film director, James Cameron has come out to say that the company in charge of the failed Submersible expedition, OceanGate was warned of an impending disaster before it happened. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, he felt the loss of the Titan submersible in his bones, and he immediately suspected a disaster when he learned that the sub had lost both its navigation and communication at the same time.

He added that after the Titanic disaster years ago, we now have another wreck that is based on unfortunately the same principles of not heeding warnings.

His words, “I felt in my bones what had happened. For the sub’s electronics to fail and its communication system to fail, and its tracking transponder to fail simultaneously – sub’s gone.”

“I immediately got on the phone to some of my contacts in the deep submersible community. Within about an hour I had the following facts. They were on descent. They were at 3500 metres, heading for the bottom at 3800 metres.”

“Their comms were lost, and navigation was lost – and I said instantly, you can’t lose comms and navigation together without an extreme catastrophic event or high, highly energetic catastrophic event. And the first thing that popped to mind was an implosion.”

“I knew that sub was sitting exactly underneath its last known depth and position. That’s exactly where they found it.”

“OceanGate were warned.”