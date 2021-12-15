Oghenekaro Etebo Makes Me Feel Perfect All The Time – Wife

Super Eagles Midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, and his wife, Isi are celebrating their 3rd wedding anniversary today. The footballer recently revealed this via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he loves her for everything she is, everything she has been and everything she will ever be.

Isi added that no matter how imperfect she is, Etebo always makes her feel so perfect on a daily basis.

His words, “I love you for all that you are, all that you have been and all that you will be. Happy anniversary.”

His wife added, “No matter how imperfect I am, you always made me feel so perfect. No matter how many mistakes I do, you always made me feel the best. I am very grateful to you for your endless love and support. I don’t know how I will thank you in this life alone. Happy Anniversary OME Forever is the deal.”

