Ogun Government Thrives On Lies, Propaganda — PDP Slams Abiodun

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has described the government of Governor Dapo Abiodun as one that is largely thriving on falsehood, deceit and propaganda, saying “it is uninspiring.”

The PDP accused Gov Abiodun of allowing governance to suffer in Ogun because of his struggle to control party structure.

In an interview with our correspondent on Wednesday, the Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Ogun State, Akinloye Bankole, reacted to the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

InfoStride News had earlier reported that parallel congresses were held in Ogun by two factions of the APC loyal to Abiodun and his predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun.

Reacting, Bankole stated that the crisis in the ruling party was setting the state backward, telling Abiodun to provide leadership and courage.

“We want to appeal to the Governor, Dapo Abiodun, that he should show leadership and courage in the way he handles their party’s ongoing congresses. We have noticed that the disagreement rocking the party as a result of their congresses is obviously setting the pace of governance back in Ogun State.

“In the last couple of weeks when the congresses started, they have tried as much as possible to return Ogun State to its dark days. It is important to appeal to the government that he and members of the APC should not turn Ogun State to a war theatre. Governance is suffering a setback in Ogun State and there is the need for Gov Abiodun to roll up his sleeves and get to work by showing courage and leadership in the party,” Bankole advised.

The PDP spokesman also lamented the deplorable state of roads in Ogun, especially in Sango/Ota, Lafenwa, Ogijo Akute, Agbado and other places.

The poor condition of the roads, he said, was because the governor was more interested in the fight over party control than governance.

“Look at the deplorable state of our roads across the state, especially in Ado-Odo/Ota, Ifo, Ogijo, Akute, Lafenwa and others. Sango-Ota cannot be reached again. Ota has become a nightmare suddenly under the watch of Abiodun and it is very sad that there is no other road to ply to get to that place.

“Instead of ensuring these problems are attended to, the Governor is busy facing the fight of who controls party structure in Ogun State. That is so terrible because governance is seriously suffering in Ogun State. Apart from the road I have mentioned, even the Lafenwa to Rounder road is deplorable. It is so wicked for a government to close its eyes where all these insensitivities rear their ugly heads,” he said.

The Ogun PDP Publicity Secretary advised the governor and his cabinet to “role up their sleeves and get to work,” warning them not to tear Ogun apart as a result of their party crisis.

“It is important to remind the governor that it is getting to 19 months that the deductions of the state civil servant have not been remitted appropriately. Governance under Dapo Abiodun has become largely uninspiring because this government only thrives on falsehood, deceit and propaganda. He claimed to have completed over 300 projects in Ogun West and everywhere is in shambles. The people are suffering, governance is suffering,” he submitted.