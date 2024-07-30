Ogun House of Assembly Urges Youth to Engage in Constructive Dialogue

The Ogun State House of Assembly has called on Nigerian youths to engage the government in constructive conversation rather than protests, emphasizing that the challenges facing Nigeria also affect other countries.

Speaker Oludaisi Elemide made this appeal on Tuesday while addressing a motion on the planned protest, raised by the Minority Leader, Lukman Adeleye, under “matters of urgent public importance” during the plenary session.

Elemide urged the youth to avoid actions detrimental to the peace and tranquillity in the state and the nation.

He acknowledged that while it is the right of the youth to conduct peaceful protests, such actions should not infringe on the rights of others.

He pointed out that every Nigerian is aware of the various challenges confronting the nation, ranging from inflation to hunger.

Describing the high inflation rate as a global issue, Elemide stated that the nation’s peculiarities are being addressed by the government at all levels.

Other lawmakers, including Minority Leader Adeleye and Damilare Bello, also spoke on the proposed protest.

They warned that anyone embarking on any reasonable protest must do so within the ambit of the law, ensuring it is devoid of any form of violence.

They explained that just as the youths have the right to lawful protest, other citizens equally have the right to peaceful movement, which should not be hindered by the protest.

The lawmakers advised political leaders to work together with security agencies and various youth groups to promote peace and tranquillity.