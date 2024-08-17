Ogun State Governor Pledges Timely Promotions for Public Servants

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has given a firm commitment to ensuring that the public servants in the state receive timely promotions, thereby preventing the accumulation of backlogs.

Speaking at an event marking the 2024 Public Service Week, Abiodun stressed that his administration would continue to value and recognise the contributions of public servants to the development of the state.

The event, held at the Oba’s Complex in the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, was themed ‘Building a Socially Responsive Public Service in the 21st Century: The Place of Ethics and Values’.

In his address, Governor Abiodun underscored the importance of ethics and values as the cornerstone of public service.

He emphasised that these principles not only guide the actions of civil servants but also establish the trust and credibility that are essential for effective governance.

“Ethics and values are the principles that shape our actions and form the foundation upon which trust and credibility are built,” Abiodun stated, urging civil servants to adhere strictly to the moral codes that govern their profession.

Addressing concerns regarding overdue promotions, the Governor assured the public servants that steps were being taken to prevent any delays in the promotion process.

He acknowledged that some employees were due for promotion in 2023 and 2024 and revealed that his administration, in collaboration with the Office of the Head of Service, was implementing mechanisms to ensure that promotions are conducted without delay.

“We are fully aware of the promotion due dates, and I want to assure you that mechanisms are being put in place to prevent any backlog of promotion exercises.

“We cannot afford to neglect or toy with the careers of our vibrant and hardworking public servants,” he affirmed.

Governor Abiodun also highlighted his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of public servants.

He disclosed that he had approved the domestication of several resolutions from the National Council of Establishment, which pertain to entry qualifications and career progressions within the state’s public service.

These measures are aimed at ensuring that the state’s civil service remains competitive and well-aligned with national standards.

In a significant move towards enhancing the welfare of public servants, the Governor announced the introduction of a health insurance scheme with a 50% subsidy specifically for public servants.

This scheme, which forms part of the administration’s broader efforts to provide affordable healthcare, will see Ogun State workers paying only N500 monthly, compared to the N1,000 paid by other beneficiaries under the same scheme.

Such initiative, Abiodun explained, is designed to alleviate the financial burden on public servants and to promote their well-being.

Governor Abiodun also reflected on his administration’s efforts over the past five years to build capacity and enhance human capital development within the state’s public service.

He highlighted that significant resources have been allocated towards the professional development of civil servants, including sponsorships to attend conferences and seminars both within Nigeria and abroad.

This commitment, he noted, is part of a broader strategy to equip public servants with the skills and knowledge necessary to meet the demands of modern governance.

The Governor’s remarks during the Public Service Week were well received by the civil servants in attendance, who appreciated the administration’s ongoing efforts to address their concerns and enhance their working conditions.

The event served as a reminder of the critical role that public servants play in the development of Ogun State, and the need for continuous investment in their welfare and professional growth.

In conclusion, Governor Dapo Abiodun’s assurances reflect his administration’s dedication to creating a responsive and ethical public service.

By prioritising timely promotions, improving welfare through subsidised healthcare, and committing to continuous professional development, the Ogun State Government is laying the groundwork for a public service that is not only efficient but also deeply rooted in the values of integrity and accountability.

As the state continues to progress, the administration’s focus on ethics and values will undoubtedly serve as a guiding principle for public servants, ensuring that they remain committed to their duties and to the broader goals of governance.