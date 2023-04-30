Ogun: We authorised nobody to withdraw petition against Abiodun, APC, INEC – NNPP

The national leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, has declared that the party did not authorise anyone or group of people to withdraw its petition against Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

NNPP made this disclosure via a letter dated 27th April 2023.

The letter, a copy of which was made available to the media on Sunday, was sent to the Secretary, Ogun State Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Abeokuta, through the national legal adviser of the party, Robert Hon.

InfoStride News reports that the party had earlier dragged Abiodun, his political party, APC and INEC, to the Ogun state governorship election petition tribunal over the omission of the name of the party on the ballot paper used during the recent gubernatorial election.

The election was held on Saturday, 18th March 2023 across the state.

Our correspondent gathered that the state Chairman of the party, Olaposi Oginni had earlier said that the party is withdrawing its petition against Abiodun before the election petition tribunal.

The national leadership of the party has however faulted the state chairman’s claim.

NNPP noted that it did not authorise anybody or a group of people to withdraw the suit pending before the tribunal.

The party while speaking further, urged the tribunal to discountenance the said notice of withdrawal.

The party debunked such withdrawal.

The party insisted that the petitioner, the NNPP is desirous of prosecuting the petition before the tribunal.

NNPP then concluded by urging its members and the general public not to allow the confidence they repose in the party to be perforated by any person or group of persons in the state.

The party said: “The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the NNPP has been drawn to the fact that a notice has [been] filed to withdraw the above-captured suit on behalf of the party.

“We wish to state unequivocally that we do not authorise anybody or group of people nor the counsel on record PETER 1. OGAH ESQ to withdraw the suit pending before the Honourable Tribunal and we do not consent to such withdrawal.

“We most humbly urge the Honourable Tribunal to discountenance the said notice of withdrawal as the Petitioner, NNPP, is desirous of prosecuting the petition before your noble lords to its logical conclusion.”