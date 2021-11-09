Ole’s Team Choices Are Always Worrying – Paul Ince

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is taking the p*ss out of Donny van de Beek, Paul Ince has said. He recently revealed that the Netherlands midfielder was definitely sold a dream by Ole before he joined.

According to him, he doesn’t understand why a player with Donny’s quality is getting four minutes against Atalanta and just 10 minutes against Manchester City when he should be playing more.

Paul added that Ole‘s team choices are always worrying and it keeps costing his team.

His words, “Donny van de Beek gets four minutes against Atalanta. What worries me is the choices Ole makes,”

“This is what he said and Donny thought, ‘f*ck me, this is my dream, this is what I’ve been waiting for’. Two years down the line he’s on the bench. Ole’s actually taken the p*ss out of him.”

“Not only has he taken the p*ss out of him, he gives him four minutes against Atalanta and then goes, ‘oh by the way, here’s your chance, go and have 10 minutes against Manchester City where we’ve not touched the ball for 85 minutes and show me what you can do.”

“If I’m Donny van de Beek I would’ve said, ‘f*ck that, I’m not going on now, you want me to go on for 10 minutes when we haven’t touched the ball for 88 minutes?’. Now you’re taking the p*ss out of him even more.”

“It’s decisions like that that baffle me, they really do. I don’t understand.”

“He stopped Jesse Lingard from going to West Ham because he said he’ll be part of his team. You’re 2-0 down and you don’t bring him on.”

On Pogba, “You see the situation with Pogba now, he’s starting to get sent off all the time, all that is starting to flare up again. He’ll be gone by the end of the season.”