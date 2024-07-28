Ollie Watkins, Girlfriend Set To Tie The Knot

England striker, Ollie Watkins has proposed to his girlfriend, Ellie Alderson. The proposal recently happened during their holiday in Italy, and fans have been reacting.

Watkins has been in a relationship with Ellie since 2018 and the couple now look set to take things to the next level.

Ellie wrote, “Special night in Lake Como with my fiancé… ahhhh sooo happy.”

