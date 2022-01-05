Oluwole Pens A Romantic Note To His Wife, Shakirat, Celebrates Her Birthday

Birthday of ones better half is a day labelled special. A day when one chooses to appreciate his or her existence, express the love and beautiful moments cherished together overtime.

In this fashion, Asiwaju Bola Oluwole has penned a romantic note to his wife, Yeye Shakirat Oluwole, in celebration of her birthday on January 5, 2022.

It reads:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY DARLING SHAKIRAT

January 5th , 2022 is another beautiful day in your life, my darling wife, Shakirat Oluwole , as you turn a year older.

On this special day, I want to let you know that you are the best gift God gave me. Your love and support for me over the years can never be quantified. I cherish and still hold on to your advice and inspirational words that have spurred me into becoming a good society man, husband and father.

You remain my ever pretty babe, a jewel of inestimable value. I am happy to have you. Be rest assured that I will always be there to keep a smile on your face.

Have a beautiful day my love. Love you always.

Happy birthday Wifey!

Your Sweetheart

Bolarinwa

Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole is the Asiwaju Odo Makun Kingdom and PDP Federal House of Representatives 2023 aspirant (Remo Federal Constituency).