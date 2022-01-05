    Login
    Subscribe

    Oluwole Pens A Romantic Note To His Wife, Shakirat, Celebrates Her Birthday

    Celebrity News By Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read

    Birthday of ones better half is a day labelled special. A day when one chooses to appreciate his or her existence, express the love and beautiful moments cherished together overtime.

    Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole with wife, Yeye Shakirat Oluwole
    Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole with wife, Yeye Shakirat Oluwole

    In this fashion, Asiwaju Bola Oluwole has penned a romantic note to his wife, Yeye Shakirat Oluwole, in celebration of her birthday on January 5, 2022.

    It reads:

    HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY DARLING SHAKIRAT

    January 5th , 2022 is another beautiful day in your life, my darling wife, Shakirat Oluwole , as you turn a year older.

    On this special day, I want to let you know that you are the best gift God gave me. Your love and support for me over the years can never be quantified. I cherish and still hold on to your advice and inspirational words that have spurred me into becoming a good society man, husband and father.

    See also  I Wish President Buhari A Happy Birthday - Atiku
    Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole with wife, Yeye Shakirat Oluwole and others
    Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole with wife, Yeye Shakirat Oluwole and others

    You remain my ever pretty babe, a jewel of inestimable value. I am happy to have you. Be rest assured that I will always be there to keep a smile on your face.

    Have a beautiful day my love. Love you always.

    Happy birthday Wifey!

    Your Sweetheart
    Bolarinwa

    Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole is the Asiwaju Odo Makun Kingdom and PDP Federal House of Representatives 2023 aspirant (Remo Federal Constituency).

    Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole and wife, Yeye Shakirat Oluwole
    Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole and wife, Yeye Shakirat Oluwole
    Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole and Yeye Shakirat Oluwole
    Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole and Yeye Shakirat Oluwole
    Yeye Shakirat Oluwole
    Yeye Shakirat Oluwole
    Yeye Shakirat Oluwole
    Yeye Shakirat Oluwole
    Yeye Shakirat Oluwole and Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole
    Yeye Shakirat Oluwole and Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole
    Yeye Shakirat Oluwole and Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole
    Yeye Shakirat Oluwole and Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole
    Yeye Shakirat Oluwole
    Yeye Shakirat Oluwole

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News