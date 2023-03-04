Omokri thanks Peter Obi, LP over election of Kaduna Okada rider into National Assembly

Activist, Reno Omokri has lauded the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi for the possibility of an Okada rider, Donatus Mathew to be elected as the representative of the Kaura Federal constituency of Southern Kaduna.

Recall that the Labour Party candidate was declared the winner of the election after garnering 10,466 votes to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC which scored 9,828 votes.

Reacting to the development, Omokri, a staunch supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate in the just concluded election, Atiku Abubakar described the election of Mathew as true democracy.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Omokri expressed optimism that the emergence of the LP candidate as the winner of the poll would attract more supporters to the party in the north.

He wrote, “Under Labour Party, an Okada rider, Donatus Mathew, won election to the House of Representatives in Kaduna. This is democracy in its purest form. And for this, I thank Peter Obi and the Labour Party.

“Both of them have done much to deepen our democracy. I never envisaged that this could happen in Nigeria in the year 2923. In the future, perhaps I imagined it happening. But not now.

“If Labour continues this way, they will make Nigeria a more egalitarian society.

“This news will make Labour more acceptable in Kano, the centre of Northern egalitarianism, which is the utopian ideal that the late Aminu Kanu tried to build with the Talakawa through the Northern Elements Progressive Union, and later his Peoples Redemption Party”.