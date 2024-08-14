Manchester United legend, Peter Schmeichel has come out to defend Andre Onana after a shaky first season at Old Trafford. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he saw a lot of improvements with Onana last season, and he loves the fact that the Cameroon international is enjoying his football more and more as the weeks roll by.

Schmeichel added that Andre needs help just like any other goalkeeper in the world, so the defense in front of him must always be good enough.

His words, “I saw a lot of improvements with different things in his game over the season. What I particularly liked was he looked like he was enjoying it more and more, that’s the first step towards becoming the one that you want in goal. He needs help like any other goalkeeper in the world, he needs a defence in front of him. If he’s got that I’m sure we’ll have a world-class top quality goalkeeper who will do well.”

Manchester United Football Club, commonly referred to as Man United or simply United, is a professional football club based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club competes in the Premier League, the top division in the English football league system.

Nicknamed the Red Devils, they were founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878, but changed their name to Manchester United in 1902. After a spell playing in Clayton, Manchester, the club moved to their current stadium, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Alex Ferguson and his assistant Archie Knox arrived from Aberdeen on the day of Atkinson’s dismissal, and guided the club to an 11th-place finish in the league. Despite a second-place finish in 1987–88, the club was back in 11th place the following season. Reportedly on the verge of being dismissed, Ferguson’s job was saved by victory over Crystal Palace in the 1990 FA Cup final.

The following season, Manchester United claimed their first UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup title. That triumph allowed the club to compete in the European Super Cup for the first time, where United beat European Cup holders Red Star Belgrade 1–0 at Old Trafford. The club appeared in two consecutive League Cup finals in 1991 and 1992, beating Nottingham Forest 1–0 in the second to win that competition for the first time as well.