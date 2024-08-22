Unpredictable Rainfall Patterns Pose Threat to Nigeria’s Food Security

The unpredictable and inconsistent rainfall patterns currently being experienced across Nigeria have raised significant concerns among experts, who warn that this could severely impact food production in 2024 and beyond.

In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), environmental and agricultural experts highlighted the potential consequences of these weather anomalies, which could exacerbate food shortages and increase poverty levels.

Ms Gloria Bulus, an environmental specialist and founder of the Bridge-that-Gap Initiative, expressed deep concern over the erratic rainfall, noting that it could lead to reduced agricultural yields, thus intensifying food insecurity in the country.

She explained that many crops require specific timing for planting to ensure optimal growth and yield. The current inconsistencies in rainfall disrupt these cycles, resulting in poor harvests.

“The irregular rainfall patterns we’ve been witnessing could have devastating effects on crop yields,” Bulus stated.

“Certain crops need to be sown at particular times of the year to thrive, and with the unpredictable rainfall, the growth and eventual harvest of these crops are compromised.

Furthermore, when crops are due for harvesting and the rains persist, it leads to crop destruction, which directly threatens food security.”

Bulus further emphasised that the ongoing rainfall inconsistencies would likely lead to an increase in food shortages, thereby heightening the levels of poverty and hunger among Nigerian farmers and the general populace.

“Low yields directly translate to reduced incomes for farmers, which in turn leads to heightened food scarcity, inflated food prices, and increased poverty,” she added.

Mr Charles Idonije, an agricultural consultant, also weighed in on the issue, highlighting that while inconsistent rainfall is a concern, other factors such as insecurity pose an even greater threat to Nigeria’s food security.

He noted that Nigeria’s fertile soil generally has the capacity to retain groundwater, which can mitigate the effects of irregular rainfall to some extent.

However, he acknowledged that consistent and adequate rainfall is crucial for optimal crop production.

“The impact of inconsistent rainfall on this year’s food harvest may be mitigated to some degree by Nigeria’s quality soil texture, which retains groundwater effectively,” Idonije explained.

“Additionally, the use of irrigation systems, particularly in the northern regions, helps sustain farming activities during dry spells.”

However, Idonije pointed out that the challenges to food security in Nigeria are not solely due to natural causes but are significantly influenced by human-induced factors, particularly insecurity.

“The ongoing insecurity, marked by insurgencies from Boko Haram and herdsmen, poses a far greater threat to food security than inconsistent rainfall,” he stated.

“These conflicts have disrupted farming activities, leading to decreased food production and an overall decline in agricultural output.”

He further stressed the need for the Nigerian government to play a more active role in addressing these challenges by implementing critical infrastructure that supports agriculture.

This includes developing mechanised farming techniques, constructing more dams for effective irrigation, improving road networks from farms to markets, and enhancing agricultural financing.

“While natural challenges like inconsistent rainfall can be managed to some extent, the real issue lies in the lack of infrastructure and the ongoing security challenges that have made food insecurity a persistent problem in Nigeria,” Idonije remarked.

Idonije’s comments underscore the complex interplay of factors contributing to Nigeria’s food security crisis.

He suggested that while climate change and weather anomalies are significant, the root causes of the problem are deeply entrenched in human actions and policies.

“The insecurity caused by Boko Haram and herdsmen has become an almost incurable disease in the country,” he concluded, calling for urgent action to address these issues.

In conclusion, the combination of unpredictable rainfall and escalating insecurity presents a formidable challenge to Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

If left unchecked, these factors could lead to severe food shortages, increased poverty, and widespread hunger in the coming years.

Both experts agree that a comprehensive approach, involving both environmental management and security interventions, is essential to safeguarding the nation’s food supply and ensuring the well-being of its citizens.