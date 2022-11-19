Osimhen Has Been More Impressive Than Kvaratskhelia For Napoli – Fabio Cesar Montezine

Ex-Napoli player, Fabio Cesar Montezine has come out to claim that Victor Osimhen is ahead of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia when it comes to Napoli players who have impressed him the most this season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has definitely been impressed by new signing, Kvaratskhelia, but Osimhen has been doing extraordinary things for Napoli this year.

Fabio Cesar added that he really did not think the Nigerian could play so well and score as many goals as he has already.

His words, “Am I impressed by Kvaratskhelia? A lot. But the player from this Napoli who impresses me the most is Osimhen,”

“He is doing extraordinary things, I didn’t think he could play so well and score with this frequency. I later found out that he is a leader. So many years after my games in Naples, it’s extraordinary to see the team in first place (of the table), fighting for the Scudetto more than ever.”