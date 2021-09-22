Osimhen Is A Quality Attacker – Spalletti

Napoli’s manager, Luciano Spalletti has come out to hail Victor Osimhen after his performance vs Udinese. Spalletti recently revealed that the Nigerian is a very strong player on and off the pitch.

According to him, Osimhen is a quality attacker who lacks quality in tight spaces but thrives when the game opens up.

He added that any talk of Napoli winning the Serie A is premature right now because the season is still long.

His words, “Our strength is our environment. We are overwhelmed with love that can become fuel for players.”

“We have quality in attack. Victor [Osimhen] is really strong, he lacks quality in tight spaces, but it’s hard to catch him in open spaces.”

“The wingers are outstanding in one vs. one situations. The road is still long and there are many tough opponents.”

“The team’s performance makes me happy, the personality and the commitment we had for the whole match.”

“It wasn’t only about the attitude, you also need the quality. Look at Insigne, who was able to do that lob while the goalkeeper was running towards him. Look at Lozano’s goal or Koulibaly’s personality. The team played well tonight.”

On Napoli winning the league, “The season is still long, but the team has quality.”

“Perhaps, we lack those players who can allow us to make substitutions, keeping the team’s level high. And we need to be lasting, how many games we can play at this level? This will make the difference.”

“Milan are very strong, Inter have worked well despite a couple of big sales. They brought important players in and they have a strong midfield.”