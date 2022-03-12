Osun 2022: YPP, SDP Hold Guber Primary

Towards its preparation for the Saturday, July 16, 2022, gubernatorial election in Osun State, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) are set to conduct their gubernatorial primary election today, Saturday, March 12, 2022.

In a statement made available by Egbeola Wale-Martins, the YPP National Publicity Secretary and obtained by newsmen on Friday, the party maintained that the conduct of the primary had become sacrosanct.

Wale-Martins noted that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party had taken far-reaching decisions that will reposition the party and make it better prepared to obtain victory in future polls.

The YPP spokesperson revealed that an electoral committee had been constituted for the exercise.

He also said the executive body of the party had approved a 2-day stakeholders’ summit scheduled to hold from March 18 to March 20 in Abuja where critical issues relating to the party would be discussed.

Meanwhile, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in a statement signed by Sola Oladeinde, its Osun Chairman and obtained by the media, disclosed that four aspirants are jostling to be the flagbearer of the party in the July 16 polls.

According to Oladeinde, “Among the contestants are Rasaq Taiwo Adejumo, the former councilor in Odo-Otin Local Government that won the election on the platform of SDP in the 3rd Republic and Chairman of Odo-Otin Local Government during Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola’s tenure in the State.

“Also, we have Architect Goke Omigbodun, a clergy and proprietor of a school in Osogbo. Notable among them is an educationist and business guru in Osogbo, Dr Gbenga Afeni and Motor dealer from Ede local government and Mr Ajao Abdulwaheed Ayo.

“The primary will be conducted by the electoral umpires from the National Secretariat of the party, while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other security agents will be present.”

While promising a free and fair primary election, the Osun SDP chairman thanked the leadership of the party for their efforts in improving its lot in the State.