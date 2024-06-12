Osun Amotekun Corps Commander Assures Maximum Security During Eid-el-Adha

Brigadier General Bashir Adewinmbi (rtd.), Corps Commander of Osun Amotekun Corps, has assured residents of Osun State of robust security measures to protect lives and property during and after the 2024 Eid-el-Adha celebration.

In a statement released on Thursday, Adewinmbi stated that Amotekun operatives are on high alert across all local governments in the state to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

He emphasized there was no cause for alarm and reassured the public of maximum security.

“As directed by His Excellency Senator Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke for a hitch-free Sallah celebration, I have instructed Area Commanders, Local Government Commanders, and Operational Units to deploy all operational and intelligence assets at their disposal to effectively protect their areas of responsibility during and after the Eid-el-Adha festivities,” Adewinmbi said.

He also warned Amotekun operatives to adhere strictly to the corps’ rules of engagement and avoid unprofessional conduct.

“Commanders and operational operatives must ensure that personnel under them stick to the Osun Amotekun Corps’ extant rules of engagement and guard against acts of unprofessionalism, as they will be held accountable for any lapses,” he added.

Adewinmbi called on residents to celebrate responsibly and peacefully, urging the Muslim community to use the period to pray for the peace and progress of Osun State and Nigeria at large.

He also encouraged residents to remain supportive, law-abiding, and vigilant, and to promptly report any criminal activities to the nearest Amotekun Command or other security agencies.

“I assure you of adequate security and safety during and beyond the period of the celebration,” Adewinmbi concluded.