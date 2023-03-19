Osun Assembly election: Olufemi of APC wins Boripe/Boluwaduro state constituency

InfoStride News has reliably gathered that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Boripe/Boluwaduro State Constituency in the House of Assembly election.

The APC candidate, Popoola Simon Olufemi, has been declared the winner of the assembly seat.

Candidate Olufemi of the APC polled 15,594 votes to defeat Aina Abayomi Adesina of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 14,817 votes.

InfoStride News had earlier reported that the Osun PDP had won 25 of the 26 state constituency seats that make up the Osun State House of Assembly.

It was also earlier reported that the result for Boripe/Boluwaduro state constituency was declared inconclusive.