Osun Asset Recovery: Sulaiman condemns State Government over Uncivilized Attack on Amitolu Shittu’s Residence

A human rights activist, Comrade Adeniyi Alimi Sulaiman has strongly condemned the Osun State Government under the watch of Senator Ademola Jackson Adeleke over an uncivilized attack on the private residence of pioneer Director General and Field Commander of Osun Amotekun Corps, Comrade Amitolu Shittu while outside the Country by the State Asset Recovery Committee.

Comrade, who is a High Chief of Owu-Ile Kingdom and human rights activist of note, has alleged the Adeleke’s Committee of invading his private house at Asubiaro Area of Osogbo in absentia like political thugs under the guise of assets recovery exercise, condemning the act of lawlessness on the part of the Committee.

Fingered the newly appointed Osun Amotekun Corps Commander, CSP Omoyele Adekunle (rtd.) of masterminding the attack on his private residence on the order of the state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, as the fully armed Amotekun Corps in company with operatives of Osun Security Joint Task Force (JTF) ransacked his residence where his personal belongings were carted away.

Reacting to the development through a press statement on Wednesday, Comrade Sulaiman maintained that he was not surprised by the action of Omoyele Adekunle because he used to be the tool in the hands of State actors which led to his untimely resignation from the Nigeria Police Force(NPF).

Sulaiman, who is Executive Chairman of the Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice(CHRSJ), has urged Senator Adeleke to caution his appointees, particularly, Adekunle Omoleye to handle the official matter with a human face without politics of bitterness, advising Mr Adekunle Omoyele to remember one Police Officer Jude, a former O/C SARS during Olagunsoye Oyinlola administration, Late DIG Ganiyu Dawodu and host of others.

Joining Comrade Amitolu Shittu to describe the ugly act of Omoyele Adekunle led team as a barbaric, inhuman and flagrant violation of his fundamental human right to privacy, cautioning Adekunle Omoyele to stop politics of wickedness.

Describing Comrade Amitolu Shittu as a man of many parts, who has contributed immensely to the development of Osun State and Nigeria as a whole, saying that Amitolu Shittu was a lone voice in the State that coordinated the people of like minds like Comrade Waheed Lawal, Goke Butikakuro, Lakan Salami, Late Comrade Rufus Oyatoro, Late Prince K, Najeem Olawuwo, Comrade Bankole, Sefiu Ayanbimpe and host of others too numerous to mention, to ensure the return of the country back to the current democratic experiment which some ungrateful elements were enjoying today.

According to Sulaiman; “Comrade Amitolu Shittu is a man of honour and value to Osun State and Nigeria as a whole by serving the State diligently as Amotekun boss. He was a voice for the voiceless during the Military era and nobody could silence him during the democracy which he was part of those who fought for its restoration back to Nigeria with the likes of Lates Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Beko Ransome-Kuti, Chima Ubani, Alao Aka Bashorun, Fela Anikulapo, Segun Sango, with the living souls like Professor Wole Soyinka, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Joe Odumakin, Femi Falana, Senator Sheu Sanni, Uba Sanni, Abdul Oroh,Osagie Obayuwana, Sina Odugbemi, Omoyele Sowore, Adeola Soetan, Lanre Suraj, Alfred Adegoke, Kunle Adegoke-KRAD (SAN), Demola Yahyah, and host of others.”

The rights activist, therefore, called on Senator Adeleke to educate his appointees to be civil in their approach to State matters, calling on the head of security operatives in the State to ensure the protection of the lives and property of Comrade Amitolu Shittu and his family members, saying that the way and manner the late Honourable Odunayo Olagbaju was gruesomely murdered in the State, still refresh in our memory.