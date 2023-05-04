Osun Guber: APC, PDP throw punches over Supreme Court judgment

Ahead of the adoption of the addresses by the affected parties in the Osun State gubernatorial contest at the Supreme Court in Abuja, the Osun All Progressives Congress, APC has revealed that it has reliable information on plans to create tension and heat the polity in Osun.

The Osun APC in a statement by its acting Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal on Thursday also alleged that the PDP in Osun had perfected an arrangement to hire political hoodlums to besiege the Supreme Court.

The statement said, “The Osun APC reliably gathered that the state chapter of the PDP had perfected an arrangement to hire fifty 18-seater buses to convey political hoodlums to Abuja to besiege the Supreme Court to give a false impression of the acceptability and popularity of the embattled Governor Ademola Adeleke in the state.

“Information has it that material and financial logistics to aid the shady and obnoxious assignment have been deployed to those who are involved.

“It was also learnt that each of the local government chapters of the PDP in the state has also been tasked by the leadership of the party in the state to engage in show-of-strength protest across Osun while those in Abuja will be creating needless scenes of shame at the Supreme Court.”

Describing the leaked plan of the PDP as ridiculous, and undiplomatic, Osun APC enjoined the Osun Commissioner of Police and the heads of other security agencies in the state to quickly investigate the development, arrest and prosecute those planning to disrupt the socio-political peace in the state.

Reacting, the Osun PDP dismissed the APC’s claims describing them as hallucinations.

In a statement by the Osun PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi, the party called on the APC to act responsibly by stopping deceit which it said accounted for its defeat in recent several elections in Osun State.

The PDP affirmed that it has faith in the integrity of the apex court, saying, “Osun state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has attributed recent lies and falsehood spewing from the state APC as a consequence of extreme hallucinations arising from the advanced stage of depression within the APC leadership.

“We have an unshaken belief that the Lord justices will reaffirm the foolproof judgement of the Court of Appeal. Osun people, Governor Adeleke and the PDP will laugh last and give all praises to our God of justice,” the statement concluded.