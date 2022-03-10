Osun PDP Guber Primary: Adeleke Receives Certificate Of Return

Senator Ademola Adeleke has been given his Certificate of Return as the Osun Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate for the July 16, 2022, gubernatorial election.

Adeleke, who was declared the winner of the March 8 primary election, was given the certificate by the National Chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

Adeleke was accompanied by his loyalists to the Wadata Plaza in Abuja on Thursday.

Details later …