Osun Police Charge Armed Robbery Suspect to Court

The Osun State Police Command has announced that armed robbery suspect Olabode Owoeye, also known as Bode Itaapa, has been charged in court.

The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Umar Abba, revealed this in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, 32-year-old Owoeye faces a five-count charge including conspiracy, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, and murder.

The case is being heard at the Federal High Court, Abuja, under charge number FHC/ABJ/CR/323/2024.

“The Osun State Police Command is using this medium to update the members of the public, especially the good people of Osun State, that the arrested suspect, Olabode Owoeye, a.k.a. Bode Itaapa, has been charged to court at the Federal High Court, Abuja, with charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/323/2024 on five counts,” the statement read.

Owoeye was previously arrested and paraded by the Osun State Police Command at the Police Headquarters in Osogbo for various offences.

The case was later transferred to Abuja as directed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Upon his arrest in early July 2024, Owoeye disclosed during police interrogation that he had been working as a political thug for Sanya Omirin, the House of Representatives member for Ijesa South Federal Constituency, and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Commissioner Umar Abba assured residents of Osun State of his commitment to their safety and security.

He emphasized that the Command is diligently working to apprehend and prosecute anyone involved in serious crimes to ensure Osun State remains a sanctuary.