Over 30,000 APC members defect to PDP in Katsina

Over 30,000 politicians primarily from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Sandamu and Maiadua Local Government Area of Katsina State on Wednesday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The defectors were received by both the Director-General, Atiku Lado Campaign Council, Mustapha Inuwa and one of the party’s factional chairmen, Lawal Magaji into PDP during their campaign tour to the area on Wednesday.

While addressing the crowd of supporters that turned out for the rally, Dr Mustapha the erstwhile Secretary to Katsina State Government, presented the key figures among the defectors to the mammoth crowd that graced the occasion.

Among the defectors were Alhaji Shaibu Danjuma, Maamuda Ado, Sabiu Uli and Maria Lawal, a women leader from the area.

The former Secretary to Katsina State Government commended the decampees for rejecting the APC, describing it as a wise and bold decision.

Mustapha commended the defectors for the display of courage assuring them that they won’t regret their decision.

He equally urged them to remain resilient in the bid to end the hardship initiated across the country over the last seven years by the APC led government, assuring that it will end in the next 44 days.

In the same vein, the Lado/Atiku Campaign Director General, thanked the pool of supporters for the love shown the PDP and its candidates, particularly, the governorship candidate, Sen. Yakubu Lado and the Senatorial Candidate for Daura District, Ahmed Baba Kaita,

According to erstwhile SSG turned Katsina PDP Campaign DG, “The pool of supporters at the rally were there on their own free will and not compelled unlike in APC.”