Over 50,000 People Living with HIV/AIDS in Kogi State

More than 50,000 people are living with HIV/AIDS in Kogi State, according to the Acting Executive Secretary of the Kogi State Agency on HIV/AIDS (KOSACA), Ibrahim Anate.

He disclosed this information during a one-day stakeholders dialogue in Lokoja.

Anate reported that 36,066 individuals with HIV are currently receiving treatment in the state, while over 19,000 have not sought treatment or counseling.

He attributed this gap to the stigmatization and discrimination faced by those living with HIV, which discourages many from declaring their status.

“There are 170,000 new infection cases of HIV in Nigeria. Globally, we have 40 million new HIV infection cases.

This is alarming. The issue of stigmatization of people living with HIV is very worrisome. While some people keep stigmatizing those living with HIV, some health facilities are also guilty of this cruel treatment,” Anate said.

He criticized certain health facilities in Kogi State for discriminating against people living with HIV, calling for an end to such practices.

“We are looking forward to a situation where the same nurse or doctor will attend to all patients at the hospital irrespective of their HIV status.

They should not be kept in a separate ward,” he added.

Anate expressed optimism that Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo would sign the anti-HIV stigmatization bill into law and urged religious leaders to champion the fight against HIV stigmatization.

Amber Erinmwinhe, Executive Secretary of Ninerela+ Nigeria, reiterated the organization’s commitment to ending HIV stigmatization and gender-based violence in Nigeria. “HIV is not a death sentence.

Many PLHIV have lost their lives because of fear and stigma and discrimination.

Religious leaders must rise to the occasion by educating their followers on the dangers of stigmatization against people living with HIV,” she stated.

InfoStride News gathered that the stakeholders meeting aimed to set an agenda for a faith-based response to stigma and gender justice in the context of HIV.

The event was organized by Ninerela+ Nigeria with support from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Center for Integrated Health Program.