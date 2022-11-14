Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19 after returning from UK

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tested postive for COVID-19, a day after returning from his trip to the UK, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday.
Shehbaz, 71, returned to Pakistan on Monday after taking a detour to London from the COP27 climate conference in Egypt to visit his elder brother Nawaz Sharif.
In a tweet, Aurangzeb said the premier was feeling unwell for the past two days and took a COVID-19 test on Tuesday on the doctor’s advice, which returned positive.
She appealed to the nation and to PML-N workers to pray for Prime Minister Shehbaz’s speedy recovery.
This is the third time the premier has tested positive for the virus, after having previously contracted COVID-19 earlier this year in January and in June 2020.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate