    Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19 after returning from UK

    Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tested postive for COVID-19, a day after returning from his trip to the UK, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday.

    Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif
    Shehbaz, 71, returned to Pakistan on Monday after taking a detour to London from the COP27 climate conference in Egypt to visit his elder brother Nawaz Sharif.

    In a tweet, Aurangzeb said the premier was feeling unwell for the past two days and took a COVID-19 test on Tuesday on the doctor’s advice, which returned positive.

    She appealed to the nation and to PML-N workers to pray for Prime Minister Shehbaz’s speedy recovery.

    This is the third time the premier has tested positive for the virus, after having previously contracted COVID-19 earlier this year in January and in June 2020.

