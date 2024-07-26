Patriotic Elders Forum Urges Dialogue Over Planned Nationwide Protest

The Patriotic Elders Forum of Nigeria has called on the organizers of the planned nationwide protest to shelve their plans and embrace dialogue.

This appeal comes as the Kano business community establishes an emergency squad to provide security across markets and business places during the anticipated protest.

At a stakeholders meeting with market leaders in Kano on Saturday, National President of the Patriotic Elders, Dr. Bature AbdulAziz, and leader of the Kano Business Community, Alhaji Sabi’u Bako, emphasized the need for proactive measures to prevent looting.

Dr. AbdulAziz noted that protests often fail to yield the desired outcomes and can plunge nations into chaos and uncertainty.

He urged both the government and protest organizers to engage in talks to address their concerns.

During the meeting, a 20-member committee was inaugurated to coordinate the operations of the emergency market safety squad.

Alhaji Balarabe Tatari, chairman of the Kantin Kwari Market Traders Association, urged youths to refrain from actions that could disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in Kano State.

Tatari acknowledged reports that the protest would be conducted peacefully but stressed the importance of protecting Kano’s status as a commercial hub.

“It is incumbent on us to provide adequate measures to protect Kano as the center of commerce,” Tatari said.

“We are aware that in such cases, bad elements usually penetrate and turn it into something else by looting and destroying properties.

I am appealing to the youths to remember that Kano is their home and any attempt to make it uninhabitable would lead to unforeseen circumstances.”

Alhaji Hamisu Saadu Dogon Nama, Managing Director of the Kantin Kwari Textile Market Management Board, called on traders and business owners to comply with directives and contribute to maintaining law and order.

Similarly, Alhaji Abdullahi, Managing Director of Sabon Gari/Galadima and Singa Markets, stated, “We have informed our members to come out on the day of the protest to protect our business premises.”