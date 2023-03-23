PDP campaign council demands removal of Adamawa REC

The Adamawa Peoples Democratic Party Governorship Campaign Council passed a vote of no confidence in the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari.

The council on Thursday said that it could no longer trust the REC to supervise any credible election after the way he handled the governorship election of last Saturday.

The Deputy Director General (South) of the Adamawa PDP Campaign Council, Felix Tangwami, told newsmen at a press briefing that the REC had earlier been heard in a leaked audio passing an ‘order from above’ to the Returning Electoral Officer for the governorship election in Fufore LGA to do everything possible to produce results that would aid the election of the APC governorship candidate, Aishatu Ahmed Binani.

He said the resultant manipulations of the election in Fufore resulted in the delay which characterised the collation of the result from Fufore long after results from the other 20 LGAs had been collated.

He added that further acts of the REC culminated in the release of fake results which gave the first impression that Binani had won the election when collation had not been completed.

He urged INEC to investigate the REC and to remove him from Adamawa State “as we have lost confidence in him as an umpire because he is no longer Independent.”

INEC had earlier in the week declared the Saturday election in Adamawa State inconclusive, saying that the difference in votes between the leading two candidates, Ahmadu Fintiri of PDP and Aishatu Ahmed Binani of APC, was lower than the number of PVCs collected in units where voting was cancelled.