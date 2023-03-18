PDP floors APC at Government House polling unit in Kaduna

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party defeated the All Progressives Congress in one of the polling units in Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna

Announcing the results after the governorship/state house of assembly elections held in Kaduna on Saturday,

the Presiding Officer, Mohammed Baso, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Isah Ashiru scored 77 votes to defeat All Progressive Congress candidate, Uba Sani, who scored 40 at polling unit 014

According to the Presiding Officer, Mohammed Baso said the Labour Party scored 0. PRP 1, NNPP 1 while 7 invalid votes were recorded.