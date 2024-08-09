Osun PDP Leadership Urges Aggrieved Members to Use Internal Channels for Resolving Election Complaints

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has issued a call for members with grievances over the recently concluded local government primary elections to address their concerns through established internal mechanisms.

This appeal, made by the Osun PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi, comes in response to reports of dissatisfaction from some aspirants regarding the primary process.

In a statement released on Saturday, Bisi assured that the party is committed to addressing all genuine complaints and emphasised the importance of using the party’s internal channels for resolving disputes.

He stated that the PDP’s leadership is dedicated to ensuring fairness and justice throughout the electoral process, reinforcing that the party is open to addressing issues raised by its members.

Bisi remarked, “The party leadership remains resolute in opposing any form of injustice.

The timetable initially released for the primary elections included provisions for appeals, even after a winner has emerged.

This is a testament to our commitment to fairness.”

He acknowledged the PDP’s significant standing in Osun State, noting that the party’s prominence has attracted considerable attention and scrutiny.

“Our party is highly regarded in Osun State, and it is no surprise that our primary process has attracted considerable attention and controversy,” Bisi explained.

“Our Governor’s performance has reinforced our position as a winning party, making it understandable that many aspire to represent us in the local elections.”

Bisi addressed the complaints from various local government areas, reassuring members that the leadership is prepared to handle these issues constructively.

He invited those with concerns to engage directly with the state leadership to seek resolutions.

“We are aware of the complaints from some local governments and are committed to resolving them amicably.

Our door remains open for all those who wish to address their issues directly with us,” he said.

The call for internal conflict resolution comes as the PDP prepares for the local government elections scheduled for February 22, 2025.

Reports have surfaced that some aspirants for chairmanship and councillorship positions feel that the party’s hierarchy has imposed candidates without due consideration of their own aspirations.

These grievances have heightened the need for transparent and fair handling of internal disputes.

Bisi emphasised the PDP’s dedication to maintaining a strong and unified party. “The PDP remains a robust electoral platform, and we are a family.

It is crucial that we adopt effective conflict resolution mechanisms to ensure that our party emerges stronger from these challenges,” he added.

The internal mechanisms for addressing grievances are designed to provide a structured approach to resolving disputes and ensuring that all voices within the party are heard.

By encouraging members to use these channels, the PDP aims to uphold its principles of fairness and justice while preparing for the upcoming local government elections.

As the party moves forward, Bisi’s call for resolution and transparency reflects the PDP’s commitment to fostering a cohesive and effective political environment in Osun State.

The leadership’s proactive approach in addressing concerns and ensuring fair practices within the party underscores its dedication to maintaining integrity and unity as it prepares for future electoral contests.