PDP Opposes Plans for Caretaker Committee Chairmen in Jigawa State

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has voiced its opposition to alleged plans by the Jigawa State Government to appoint caretaker committee chairmen across the state’s 27 local government areas.

PDP Chairman in Jigawa State, Ali Idris Diginsa, expressed his disapproval while responding to the State House of Assembly’s recommendation to postpone local government elections until next year.

InfoStride News reports that the Jigawa State House of Assembly had formed an ad hoc committee to review the state’s electoral and local government laws, proposing a 360-day notice period for political parties to prepare for elections.

Diginsa warned against any attempt by the Jigawa State House of Assembly to alter Section 7(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

He stated, “This is a deliberate attempt by the Jigawa State House of Assembly to enable the Jigawa State government to appoint sole administrators for the 27 local government councils of Jigawa State. It is unconstitutional and undemocratic.”

He added that the PDP would not stand idly by while the ruling party undermines grassroots governance, which is closer to the people, similar to its actions at the state level.

Diginsa criticized the Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission (JISIEC) for failing to fulfill its legal obligations.

He noted that the Commission is required by law to organize local government elections no later than 90 days before the expiration of the current local government councils’ tenure, as stipulated in Section 64(1) of the Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission Law.

“We therefore pass a vote of no confidence on JISIEC, the State Assembly, and the government,” he added.

The tenure of Jigawa State local government chairmen and councillors is set to expire in July this year.