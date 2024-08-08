PDP Urges ANSIEC to Uphold Integrity and Transparency in LG Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a call for the newly established Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC) to uphold principles of independence and transparency in the management of local government elections

This call comes in the wake of the recent appointment of the ANSIEC board by Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

On Tuesday, Governor Soludo inaugurated a six-member ANSIEC board, with Magistrate Chinelo Osakwe appointed as the chairman.

This new board has been tasked with overseeing the forthcoming local government elections in Anambra State.

In a statement made on Thursday in Awka, Mr Chigozie Igwe, the Chairman of the PDP in Anambra, expressed the party’s support for the newly constituted ANSIEC but emphasised the need for the commission to operate with complete independence and transparency.

He stressed the importance of the board adhering strictly to the principles of fairness, impartiality, and openness throughout the electoral process.

“The PDP in Anambra welcomes the formation and inauguration of the new ANSIEC board,” Igwe said. “We urge the commission to ensure that all eligible voters are afforded the opportunity to participate in the electoral process without any form of intimidation or harassment.”

Igwe further asserted that the PDP would not tolerate any attempts at electoral manipulation or rigging.

He reassured that the party is fully prepared and strategically positioned to secure a majority in the upcoming local government elections.

“Our party has already embarked on comprehensive strategic preparations for the local government elections, which are yet to be scheduled,” he added.

“We are confident in our ability to win the majority of the councils once the elections are held.”

The PDP Chairman highlighted that the party remains the most widely accepted political entity in Anambra State.

He reiterated the party’s commitment to democratic principles and pledged to ensure that the electoral will of the people is respected and upheld.

Igwe’s comments reflect the PDP’s broader strategy to secure a strong position in local government elections and to ensure that the electoral process is conducted with the highest standards of integrity.

PDP party’s focus on transparency and fairness underscores its determination to foster a democratic environment where every vote counts.

As the state prepares for the local government elections, the role of ANSIEC will be crucial in shaping the electoral landscape.

The PDP’s call for an independent and transparent electoral process is intended to reassure voters and stakeholders that the elections will be conducted fairly and without bias.

With the new ANSIEC board in place, all eyes will be on its performance and adherence to democratic principles.

The commission’s ability to manage the elections impartially will be a key factor in maintaining public confidence in the electoral process.

In conclusion, the PDP’s call to ANSIEC is a significant step in reinforcing the democratic process in Anambra State.

By advocating for transparency and independence, the PDP aims to ensure that the local government elections are free from manipulation and reflect the true will of the people.