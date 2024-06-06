PDP Urges IGP to Arrest Suspended INEC Official Hudu Yunusa-Ari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Inspector-General of Police Olukayode Egbetokun to expedite efforts to arrest and prosecute Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the suspended INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa.

At a news conference on Thursday in Abuja, PDP’s national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, emphasized the need to comply with a court order for Yunusa-Ari’s arrest.

Yunusa-Ari was suspended for attempting to usurp the powers of the state returning officer by declaring Aishatu Binani, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, as the winner of the April 15, 2023, Adamawa governorship election while the compilation of results was still incomplete.

Ologunagba described Yunusa-Ari’s actions as a civilian coup and an attempt to subvert Nigeria’s constitutional democracy.

He noted that the High Court of Justice of Adamawa State, No. 9, Yola Division, issued a warrant for Yunusa-Ari’s arrest on May 21, 2024, and ordered the IGP to produce him in court to face charges. The order was received by the IGP’s office on May 23.

Since his suspension, Yunusa-Ari has been evading arrest. Ologunagba warned that the delay in prosecuting Yunusa-Ari poses a significant threat to Nigeria’s democracy and rule of law.

“The failure of the Nigerian police so far to apprehend and bring Yunusa-Ari to justice is capable of creating bad precedence and encouraging other public officers to act with impunity,” he said.

The PDP urged the IGP to act swiftly in compliance with the court order, expressing concerns that Yunusa-Ari might attempt to flee the country to evade trial.

“The PDP insists that Yunusa-Ari must be made to face the full wrath of the law for his assault against our democracy,” Ologunagba stated.