Pedri Is A Difference Maker – Xavi

Barcelona manager, Xavi has come out to praise club midfielder, Pedri for his performance vs Girona. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Pedri is indeed a difference-maker who constantly looks between the lines to attack the spaces, and he loves the fact that he is adding goals to his game as well.

Xavi added that his achievements on the pitch should be more appreciated more considering he is just 20 years old.

His words, “Pedri is a difference maker,”

“He looks between the lines and attacks the spaces. Add goals to that, and we’re talking about one of the best midfielders in the world at 20 years old.”