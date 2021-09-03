Pere Makes A Lot Of Things Up – BBNaija’s Maria

Ex BBNaija housemate, Maria has come out to react to Pere saying he fingered her and she stroked his manhood. She recently revealed this during an interview with Beat FM, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, she was actually very uncomfortable listening to the clip of Pere saying such, and she still doesn’t know the reason for the lies.

Maria added that it is a shame to see how Pere makes up stuff and exaggerates things.

WOW.