Popular comedian, Pete Davidson has covered up the tattoo he dedicated to his ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. This is coming 5 months after their split, and fans have been reacting.
The covering was discovered after he went shirtless during a vacation in Hawaii with new rumored girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders.
Recall that 29-year-old Pete famously inked his body in tribute to his then-girlfriend, getting several tattoos that referenced Kardashian and even her kids, but the ink was noticeably absent during his romp in the ocean.
WOW.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate