Pete Davidson Removes Tattoos Dedicated To Kim Kardashian After Breakup

Popular comedian, Pete Davidson has covered up the tattoo he dedicated to his ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. This is coming 5 months after their split, and fans have been reacting.

The covering was discovered after he went shirtless during a vacation in Hawaii with new rumored girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders.

Recall that 29-year-old Pete famously inked his body in tribute to his then-girlfriend, getting several tattoos that referenced Kardashian and even her kids, but the ink was noticeably absent during his romp in the ocean.

WOW.