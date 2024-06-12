Peter Obi Comments on President Tinubu’s Fall on Democracy Day

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, has commented on President Bola Tinubu’s slip during the Democracy Day celebrations.

Tinubu stumbled as he climbed a parade vehicle at Eagles Square in Abuja on June 12.

In a series of tweets, Obi addressed the incident, emphasizing our “shared humanity” and urging Nigerians not to let the mishap distract from the pressing issues facing the country.

“I was saddened to learn of President Tinubu’s unfortunate fall today. I wish him well. We achieve nothing by gloating about an accident that could well happen to any of us,” Obi wrote.

“We are all human beings and while we profoundly disagree on how to move Nigeria forward, we must remember our common human frailty.

Let us stay focused on the issues that will lead to a new Nigeria.”

He concluded by saying, “May this moment serve as a poignant reminder of our shared humanity and the need for compassion, empathy, and unity in our pursuit of a brighter future for our great nation.”