Peter Obi: Obasanjo punished me – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu has disclosed that former President Olusegun Obasanjo punished him while he was governor of Lagos State.

Tinubu explained that the decision was not a personal punishment but an action taken against the Lagos State Government.

He said Obasanjo took the decision against his administration because he was in the opposition party.

The APC flagbearer spoke during his presidential campaign rally in Benin City, Edo State against the backdrop of Obasanjo’s endorsement of the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

He accused the former president of frustrating his efforts of solving the challenges of electricity supply during his tenure as governor.

Tinubu also accused the then Obasanjo’s administration of diverting and embezzling money meant to solve electricity challenges.

According to Tinubu: “I brought Enron to solve electricity problem and help Lagos economy but Obasanjo and PDP frustrated it. They punished me and Lagos people and even began deducting our money.

“I created Local Governments in Lagos to accelerate development and create employment for our people but Obasanjo siezed our allocation and punished us for that.

“That was wickedness and such a man said he endorsed a man for you to vote as President. Can Obasanjo recommend a leader for anyone in Nigeria? A man who does not know the way cannot show the way.

“They punished me as Lagos State governor, not personal punish but the entire Lagos State was punished.”