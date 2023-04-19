    Login
    Peter Obi will never become president for insulting North – Adamu Garba claims

    A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba has issued a stern warning to the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

    Adamu Garba
    Garba said the presidency would forever remain a dream to Obi for allegedly insulting the North.

    He issued the warning in response to Obi’s promise to alleviate poverty starting from the North.

    Obi had said he remained committed to transforming Nigeria starting from the North.

    The LP candidate had tweeted: “Beyond regaining our mandate, I am committed to lifting people out of poverty and I remain committed to transforming Nigeria starting from the North to every part of the nation.”

    Responding, Garba stressed that Obi would never come close to becoming a president again.

    Tweeting, Garba wrote: “We know you are insulting us, we the Northerners, Mr. @PeterObi and we are assuring you that as far as the Presidency of Nigeria is concerned, it shall remain in your illusionary dream forever.

    “You’ll never come close to it. You bigoted, religious, ethnocentric merchant.

    “You can go to Finland to contend with your new Biafra government in exile.”

