Pique Left Rolex Me For His New Casio Girlfriend – Shakira

Popular singer, Shakira has been accused of internalized misogyny for taking a swipe at her ex Gerard Pique’s new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti in her new song. In the song, the singer-songwriter said, “I’m worth two 22’s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

Shakira made it crystal clear that she is referring to the 23-year-old that her former partner is rumoured to have started dating last year before their split.

Shakira and Gerard announced their split after 11 years together in June and they share two sons – Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven – together.

WOW.