Zamfara: Tinubu’s visit proves opposition wrong – APC

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the mammoth crowd that welcomed the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to the state as wonderful.

According to the Publicity Secretary of the state APC, Mallam Yusuf Idris Gusau, the crowd spoke volumes on how Zamfara State people cherish and register their support to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu campaign which held at the the Trade Fair Ground, along Sokoto Bypass Road on Saturday.

“This no doubt that the fact that Zamfara is completely an APC state as the citizens turned out massively especially at the venue as well as along all routes where the campaign train was expected to navigate while the visit lasted”, he said.

“Traditional rulers, residents and traders waited excitedly at the emir of Gusau’s palace to receive the incoming president of Nigeria while journalists, security agents, artistes and hawkers were busy at the venue with each class exhibiting their professionalism.”

According to Yusuf, at the climax of the event where only three persons, host Governor Matawalle, APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and the Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu were given few seconds to speak, the supporting, happy and cheering crowd saw no much need as they shouted their endorsement and strong belief in all the APC candidates in the coming elections.

“The APC will continue to leave its doors and arms open for all those running away and abandoning their political parties to join the APC even after the elections as it remains home for all for the development, peace, growth and unity of Nigeria for Nigerians.”