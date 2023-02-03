Plan for Nigeria’s restructuring ready – Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar said he has completed his plan for Nigeria’s restructuring.

The former Vice President assured the country would be restructured within six months if he’s elected.

He gave the assurance on Friday at the PDP Presidential Diaspora Campaign Grand Finale in Abuja, NAN reports.

Represented by former National Chairman Okwesilieze Nwodo, Atiku disclosed sufficient research work on restructuring had been concluded.

Nwodo is the Deputy Director, Research and Strategy, PDP residential Campaign Council (PCC).

Atiku stressed that Nigeria would be better when every region controlled its natural resources.

The flagbearer recalled existing socio-economic developments were in place when regions controlled their resources.

“Talking about restructuring by Executive Order, in the first six months, this country will not be what you are seeing today.

“This has been worked out and I’m just waiting to be sworn in on May 29 and the plans will be rolled out,” he said.