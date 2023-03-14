Plateau NASS polls: Tribunal receives 6 petitions, grants parties access to election materials

The Plateau State National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal has received six petitions over the outcome of the recently conducted general elections of February 25, 2023.

InfoStride News reports that of the number of petitions, five are for House of Representatives while one is for Plateau North Senatorial zone.

All the six petitioners presented their prayers through ex parte applications.

The candidate of the ruling APC, Ibrahim Baba Hassan’s petition is against the victory of Musa Agah Avia of the PDP for the Jos North/Bassa House of Representatives seat.

His counsel Ishaq Magaji (SAN) had through an ex parte application sought the powers of the tribunal to direct the independent National electoral commission to avail him access to the documents relating to the election that was conducted in the federal constituency for inspection.

They include the list of polling unit results as uploaded by the BVAS machine.

Baba Hassan also requested for records of publications of all the units in the Federal constituency.

The same Counsel Magaji (SAN) is also representing Chris Giwa (APC) who is challenging his defeat to Dr Simon Mwatkwon Fwet for the Plateau North Senatorial seat.

Chrysanthus Ziphion John of the PDP is challenging the victory of Yusuf Adamu Gagdi for the Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency seat.

Also, Solomon Maren (PDP) a current serving member representing Mangu/Bokkos Federal constituency has petitioned INEC.

Ibrahim Kanje Bawa of the PDP is also challenging the victory of the current deputy speaker of the house of representatives Ahmed Idris Wase for the Wase Federal constituency, describing his loss as a product of “superior rigging”.

Fom Dalyop Chollom of the Labour Party (LP) through an experte application by his Counsel B.I Shehu is also holding INEC complicit in his loss, demanding for the release of documents used for the February 25th election.

Incidentally, this lone issue turned out to be the only prayers of all the petitioners before the Election Tribunal.

In its response to all the ex parte applications, the Tribunal in its unanimous ruling viewed all their pleas as meritorious and in the interest of justice granted all and directed INEC to make available unto the parties, access to all the materials sought for inspection.

Meanwhile no date has been mentioned as to when the tribunal will hold its pre- trial conference which will set in motion process for the full sitting of the Tribunal.