Playing In The EPL Is A Childhood Dream – Randal Kolo Muani

Eintracht Frankfurt star, Randal Kolo Muani has come out to hint that he would choose a move to Manchester United over joining Paris Saint-Germain this summer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he feels flattered to hear that a club like PSG are interested in him, he dreams of playing in the EPL someday.

Muani added that the EPL is one of the best leagues in the world, and he wants to play for a club that will give him a chance.

His words, “It’s flattering that PSG are interested in you, like all the other big clubs. It’s not just because you come from the Parisian region and grow up there that you should automatically play for PSG,”

“Honestly, who doesn’t dream of playing in the Premier League? It’s one of the best leagues that exists. You dream about it. These are childhood dreams. But I’m not searching for the perfect club or the best club in the world. I’m really looking for the club that will give me the chance to be able to express myself, to earn game time and most importantly allow me to grow.”