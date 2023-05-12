Pogba Would’ve Been Starting More Games If He Was In Optimal Condition – Allegri

Juventus midfielder, Paul Pogba had a very impressive cameo against Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final, Massimiliano Allegri has said. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the French midfielder is simply extraordinary when he is in the half of the opponents, and he would have been starting him more if he was in optimal condition.

Allegri added that his team moved the ball really well up until the Sevilla goal.

His words, “When games are in the opposition half, he is in an extraordinary player. If he was in optimal condition, of course I would have him in the starting XI every game. He gave a very important contribution this evening,”

“Up until the goal, my team had moved the ball well, but when we got up there, it all seemed too easy and we made far too many mistakes,”

“On the counter-attack, we were caught out because we didn’t track back and left gaps, also risking a second in similar circumstances. The lads did well to fight back and get a deserved draw that leaves everything to play for in the second leg.”