Police Allegedly Kill Young Boy in Kubwa as #EndBadGovernance Protests Continue

In a tragic turn of events, a young boy was reportedly shot and killed by officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in the Kubwa area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as the #EndBadGovernance protests entered their third day.

The incident occurred near Zenith Bank in Kubwa, raising serious concerns about police conduct during the demonstrations.

Eyewitnesses report that the boy, who was not participating in the protests, was shot at close range.

According to one witness, the boy was simply passing through the area when police officers opened fire. “The boy was not part of the protesters.

He was on his own after the police had pointed their guns at us from a different position,” the witness stated.

Activist lawyer Deji Adeyanju has condemned the shooting as an act of unprovoked murder. Adeyanju claimed that the boy was merely observing the protests when he was fatally shot. In a message sent to media outlets, Adeyanju demanded accountability from the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and his officers.

“IGP Kayode Egbetokun and his bloodthirsty men should come and face the consequences for this senseless killing.

The innocent young man was shot in the neck at close range in Kubwa by Zenith Bank,” Adeyanju wrote.

Adeyanju further emphasised the gravity of the situation, labelling the incident as an act of unprovoked violence against an innocent bystander.

“This clearly constitutes unprovoked murder. The boy was merely observing the protesters before being met with this tragic end,” he added.

Efforts to obtain a response from the FCT Police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, were unsuccessful as she has yet to reply to text messages requesting confirmation and comment on the incident.

The shooting has intensified scrutiny on the police’s handling of the ongoing protests, which have seen widespread demonstrations against perceived government mismanagement.

The circumstances surrounding the boy’s death have prompted calls for an immediate investigation and greater accountability for law enforcement actions during public demonstrations.

The incident highlights the ongoing tensions between protesters and the police, underscoring the urgent need for dialogue and reform to address grievances and ensure the protection of civilians during such events.