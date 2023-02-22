Polls released in favour of Obi meant to give false hope to Obidients – Tinubu’s PCC

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said all the recently released polls in favour of Peter Obi of the Labour Party were meant to prepare grounds for unrest by giving false hope of winning to his supporters, otherwise referred to as ‘Obidient’.

The Special Adviser on Media and Strategic Communications, Dele Alake, stated this Wednesday while addressing a press conference in Abuja.

He said the polls will only lead to despair, despondency, utter shame and disappointment because the pollsters only took a flight of fancy.

Alake stressed that there was no evidence and reality on ground anywhere in Nigeria as far as the presidential election is concerned that supports Obi winning the election.

He noted that Labour Party has no pathway to victory.

Alake added: “We have had cause to alert the security agencies to keep these pollsters under watch because their intention is to prepare the ground for unrest by giving false hope of winning to Mr. Obi’s motley crowd of supporters who have a predilection for violence with the way they bully, harass, intimidate and insult anyone who thinks differently from them.”

He noted that the presidential election is going to be a straight contest between the candidates of APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Alake stressed that from more studious and rational polling, the candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is coasting home to victory despite the current challenges in the implementation of the currency swap and fuel scarcity that have caused some difficulties for almost all Nigerians regardless of social and economic status.

He added: “We particularly find amusing the ANAP/NOI and Nextier polls that projected Mr. Obi as the winner or preferred candidate to win the presidential election.

“We have had cause to alert the security agencies to keep these pollsters under watch because their intention is to prepare the ground for unrest by giving false hope of winning to Mr. Obi’s motley crowd of supporters who have a predilection for violence with the way they bully, harass, intimidate and insult anyone who thinks differently from them.”