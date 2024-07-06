Portugal Deserved More Vs France – Ronaldo

Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo has come out to write to Portuguese fans after crashing out of Euros 2024. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Portuguese national team definitely wanted and deserved more at the tournament, but it just was not meant to be vs France.

Ronaldo added that the team will remain united, and future legacies will continue to be built with unity.

His words, “We wanted more. We deserved more. For us. For each one of you. For Portugal.

We are grateful for everything you have given us and for everything we have achieved so far. On and off the field, I am sure that this legacy will be honored and will continue to be built. Together.”

WOW.

