Potter’s Sack Didn’t Trigger Any Emotion In Me – Tuchel

Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel has come out to say that Chelsea’s decision to sack Graham Potter came as no great surprise to him. He recently revealed that the club has clearly changed a lot in the last 12 months, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he saw the news of the sack very late in the night but it did not trigger any emotions within him because the club has changed in his eyes.

Tuchel added that he really enjoyed working at Stamford Bridge, but that is all in the past now.

His words, “I saw the news very late last night. The timing coincided with my appointment here. I really enjoyed working there and formed friendships for life. But the club has changed a lot, so it didn’t really trigger big emotions in me.”